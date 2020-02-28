Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMV. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV stock opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 671.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.