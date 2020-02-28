Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increases By 16.0%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $13.18 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $909.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.