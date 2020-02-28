Short Interest in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Increases By 13.1%

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 30th total of 893,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 207.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegion by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $629.97 million, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

