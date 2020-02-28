Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Increases By 16.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.44 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

