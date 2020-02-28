Short Interest in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Expands By 14.3%

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Akorn has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

