Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Grows By 16.2%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,166,000 after purchasing an additional 954,862 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,211,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

