Short Interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Grows By 16.4%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.66 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

