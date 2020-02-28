Short Interest in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rises By 14.3%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.97. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

