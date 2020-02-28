Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rises By 14.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on AESE. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

