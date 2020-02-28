Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 13.4%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASTC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.