Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Declines By 12.1%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. Avantor has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.