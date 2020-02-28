Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Declines By 17.5%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AWRE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.07. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.17. Aware has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 68.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Aware worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

