Short Interest in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Drops By 14.3%

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

AX stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after acquiring an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.