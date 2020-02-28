Short Interest in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Grows By 10.9%

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. B. Riley lowered Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

