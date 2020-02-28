Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Grows By 13.9%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BANF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $59,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,829.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,590. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

