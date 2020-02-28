Short Interest in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Increases By 15.7%

BP plc (NYSE:BP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. BP has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

