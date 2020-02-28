Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Decreases By 12.7%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 902,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BBW stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

