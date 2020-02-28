Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 13.8%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.18 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.