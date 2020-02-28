Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Grows By 10.6%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CEMI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 392,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,019. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

