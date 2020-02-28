Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Rises By 13.1%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

LNG opened at $47.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.