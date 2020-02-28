Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Rises By 12.2%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHMI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

CHMI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 522,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,055. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 127.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

