Short Interest in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Drops By 16.8%

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 21,798 shares of Clearone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 33,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. Clearone has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

