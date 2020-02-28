Short Interest in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Drops By 12.2%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,949,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,640. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

