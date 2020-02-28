Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declines By 13.1%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,235. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Rex L. Smith III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,338 shares of company stock valued at $37,821.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.