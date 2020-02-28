Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Declines By 16.2%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. 3,964,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $34,557,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

