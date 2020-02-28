Short Interest in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Increases By 16.3%

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $148.40 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $117.40 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

