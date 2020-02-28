Short Interest in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Decreases By 12.3%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,114. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

