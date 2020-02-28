Short Interest in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Decreases By 12.1%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.62. 2,967,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Davita will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Davita by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

