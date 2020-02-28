Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Decreases By 14.8%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 30th total of 535,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCOM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.