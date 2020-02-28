Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Rises By 11.5%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

EPC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.36. 1,235,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,995. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

