Short Interest in Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Decreases By 12.1%

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,290,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

