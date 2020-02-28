Short Interest in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Increases By 12.1%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.09 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 951,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,809 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.