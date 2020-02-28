Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 17.2%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPSN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 23,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

