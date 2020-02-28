Short Interest in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Declines By 14.2%

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ERIE traded down $11.83 on Friday, hitting $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 317,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,013. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $137.42 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

