Short Interest in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Declines By 12.6%

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ETFC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.78. 10,811,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,449. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

