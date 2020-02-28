Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Grows By 16.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,559,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

