Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Grows By 12.0%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.5 days. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 536,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. GATX has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GATX by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GATX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.