Short Interest in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Grows By 16.7%

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.59 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

