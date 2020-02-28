Short Interest in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expands By 14.2%

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,537 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,554. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

