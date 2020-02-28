Short Interest in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Increases By 12.1%

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Granite Construction stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 1,544,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.29. Granite Construction has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $49.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,550,000 after buying an additional 5,621,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 207,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

