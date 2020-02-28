Short Interest in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Rises By 12.0%

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.36. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.