Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expands By 12.0%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 1,985,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $1,763,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

