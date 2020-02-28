Short Interest in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Expands By 11.7%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 350,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KB. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

