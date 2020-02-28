Short Interest in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Rises By 16.5%

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

L3Harris stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.92. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

