Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Expands By 12.3%

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 382,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. 15,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,511. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BATRA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Braves Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.