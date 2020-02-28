Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Increases By 16.3%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 964.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.83 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

