Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Rises By 14.5%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 747,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 497,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

