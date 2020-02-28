Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Decreases By 13.9%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 13,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,390. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

