Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declines By 12.2%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NC traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 21,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.