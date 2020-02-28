Short Interest in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expands By 16.5%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,690,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 27,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on NE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Noble in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NE opened at $0.65 on Friday. Noble has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

